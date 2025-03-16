Raiders Prospect Milroe Fits Chip Kelly's Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders made a splash trade earlier this offseason by trading for veteran quarterback Geno Smith. Now Smith will be the quarterback under center for the Silver and Black next season. But the Raiders can still draft a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Raiders have the sixth overall pick next month but they do not have to take one with that pick, they can wait until the second or later rounds to decide to take a young quarterback.
One name that is interesting for the team is Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe. Milroe seems to be a wild card in the draft. Some like him being selected in the first round and some are saying that he is not a first round talent.
For the Raiders some believe that Milroe will be a good fit with the Raiders new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. Kelly can run an offense with Milroe at quarterback. It will likely look like what Kelly used to run back when he was a head coach at the University of Oregon.
"Yeah one is Jalen Milroe to the Raiders especially," said Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus. "There has been a lot of reports recently of the Raiders really liking Jalen Milroe, he fits Chip Kelly's offense. Obviously Jalen Milroe is a very raw quarterback in a lot of areas. But I think that does make some sense for Chip Kelly's offense. Listen he coached Colin Kaepernick in San Francisco. He coaches Dorian Thompson-Robinson at UCLA. He clearly values rushing ability in his quarterbacks. Even Will Howard this past year who is a good not great runner. Will Howard had the ninth most design carries among all power four quarterbacks this past year."
"So obviously Chip Kelly values rushing ability in his quarterbacks. Maybe he goes again after Will Howard in the draft this time around or maybe a guy like Jalen Milroe, who might still have the highest ceiling of any quarterback in this class."
No matter what rookie quarterback the Raiders decide to bring in, he will sit back and learn the system and the NFL game before he goes out there and takes over the starting job. The Raiders have many options they just have to go after their guy in the draft.
