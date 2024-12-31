Raiders QB Aidan O'Connell Continues to Come of Age
Las Vegas Raiders second-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell has been an underdog since his journey to the National Football League began. He is no stranger to being doubted, as he has been doubted every step of the way, while proving his doubters wrong most of the time.
After leading a terrible Raiders roster to a 5-4 record down the stretch last season and winning two consecutive games for the first time this season, with an even worse roster shows how far O'Connell has come.
O'Connell was stuck on the bench after somehow losing the quarterback compeititon to veteran Gardner Minshew this offseason. Minshew was one of the highest-paid players on the Raiders' roster, undoubtedly playing a part in the team's decision to start Minshew over O'Connell.
It turned out to be another bad decision the Raiders have made over the years, as O'Connell has looked better than Minshew nearly every time he has had a legitimate shot to play this season. That has continued over the previous two weeks, as O'Connell has had arguably two of the best games of his career, looking like a much more experienced quarterback than a second-year player.
O'Connell has thrown for nearly 250 yards per game in the Raiders' two-game winning streak, including two touchdowns and no interceptions.
His performance against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday was arguably the best performance of his career. Raiders veteran running back Ameer Abdullah has spent 10 seasons in the National Football League and has seen quality quarterback play after years of playing with Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Abdullah raved about O'Connell after the young quarterback looked like a potential starting quarterback on the road against the Saints.
"It is only his second year,” Abdullah said. “This dude is a ball player, man. He is so wicked-smart. He understands timing, and I think that is the most critical thing for any quarterback–knowing how to get the ball out quick, and hit that back foot. Whether it is a three-step drop, a five-step drop. When and where to get the ball out, he is doing it. He is a guy that will only get better with more time.
