Raiders QB Talks Turnovers vs. Rams: 'That's Unacceptable'
The Las Vegas Raiders (2-5) lost their third-straight game this Sunday, falling to the Los Angeles Rams, 20-15, behind four turnovers from newly backup quarterback Gardner Minshew II. He spoke after the game about his performance, remaining confident and optimistic.
Minshew came into the contest very early on in place of starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell, who suffered a broken right thumb on an attempted pass on the second offensive drive of the day. Minshew would proceed to throw three interceptions and a lost fumble en route to the loss.
"No, that's on me man," Minshew said. "That's unacceptable to have that many turnovers, I got to be smart with the ball. To have a game where we lose by five points and have four turnovers, that's critical, and it's not fair to the rest of the team. So, I'm going to go back, look at the film, not going to sulk, not going to pout, but whatever we got to do to fix it, I'm going to do it."
The Raiders had a few chances to score touchdowns but came up empty on two red zone trips. They did not score a touchdown in the game, kicking five field goals and punting four times. A bright spot was the play from seventh-year kicker Daniel Carlson who was perfect on five of his attempts.
"Yeah, that's what it was, just one play away, one block away here, there," Minshew said. "Just gotta execute better down there. Obviously, we're doing some right things to get down there, I just got to punch it in when we get there."
The veteran quarterback was the original starter to begin the season but lost the job after the first five weeks to O'Connell. It was Minshew's worst game of the season, bringing his season interception total to eight. He was asked how the recent struggles have affected him.
"Super frustrating, I've never turned the ball over like this in my life," Minshew said. "It's very frustrating so just got to keep looking at it, keep studying, keep training good habits, and we're going to find our way out of this."
It was not all bad for the Raiders' offense, regardless of the low point total and loss. Rookie tight end Brock Bowers had another sensational performance and continues to put the league on notice as one of the most talented young pass catchers in the game. He had 10 catches for 93 yards.
Minshew gave credit to the first-year tight end and is very fortunate to have him apart of the offense.
"I mean, he's consistent as they come, man," Minshew said. "He's always in the right place, doing what he's supposed to do, and we're putting a lot on him for a rookie too. So, hats off to him, I'm super happy to have him on our team and excited for what he's going to be."
The Raiders will scrap this frustrating loss, but the turnovers have continued to be an issue, leading to losses. With O'Connell available for games to come in question, it will be interesting to see if the Raiders make a trade move for another quarterback or ride the reigns of Minshew.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.