Raiders K Daniel Carlson Booting His Way Back to the Top of the AFC
Las Vegas Raiders K Daniel Carlson has already shown the National Football League that he physically and mentally can be one of the top kickers. In 2022, Carlson was selected AP All-Pro First Team and PFWA All-NFL Team. In 2021, he was named a second-team All-Pro and became the first kicker in history to win four Player of the Week awards in the same season.
Although the 2023 season was not terrible for Carlson, there is room for improvement to get him back to the top of the AFC.
Last season, Carlson was 86.7 percent when it came down to field goals, but he was one of nine players in the NFL to kick a perfect 100 percent on extra point attempts. With that show, Carlson is continuing to do the little things right, while also working on his craft to improve and get back to where he was just a few seasons ago.
When it comes down to field goal operation there are lots of important factors that come into play. Fans might just think it comes down to Carlson kicking the ball, which is a large part of it, but there are little factors that make Carlson’s job much easier. The line has to withhold their blocks, the snap has to be accurate and the holder has to place the ball at the right spot, with the right tilt.
Plus, the obvious, laces-out mentality. When all of those factors are controlled and completely successful it eventually comes down to Carlson to put the pigskin through the uprights.
Carlson has a great opportunity to adjust and adapt to the new league-wide kickoff rules that began this season. Having players starting 25 yards in front of him, and restricting Carlson to not cross the 50-yard line until the returner field the kick are a few challenges he will have to overcome, but if Carlson has proved anything during his seven years in the NFL it’s the fact he is up for the challenge.
“One thing I was concerned early on, was like I don’t want to create bad habits that essentially trickle into my field goal kicking,” Carlson said.
The fact is all kickers have to adapt to this change, which allows Carlson the opportunity to be the best at this new rule change and impact games from not only the field goal unit but the kickoff unit as well.
Carlson is off to a perfect start so far, going five-for-five on field goals with a long of 56 yards and perfect on both of his extra-point attempts. His points are valuable and the Raiders need to execute these scoring opportunities to win come game day.
