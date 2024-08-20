Raiders Today

Raiders Reveal Third Unofficial Depth Chart

The Las Vegas Raiders revealed their third unofficial depth chart of training camp as the team prepares for its third and final preseason game.

Aug 17, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) looks to make a pass against the Dallas Cowboys in the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
Preseason is already nearing its end, but for those Las Vegas Raiders on the border of making the team, this week holds tremendous significance.

On Monday, the Raiders released their third unoffical depth chart of training camp.

The following is the updated depth chart as of Aug. 19:

Offense

(First String)

WR Davante Adams

LT Kolton Miller

LG Cody Whitehair

C Andre James

RG Dylan Parham

RT Thayer Munford Jr.

TE Michael Mayer

TE Brock Bowers

WR Jakobi Meyers

QB Gardner Minshew II

RB Zamir White

(Second String)

WR Kristian Wilkerson

LT Andrus Peat

LG Jackson Powers-Johnson

C Ben Brown

RG Jordan Meredith

RT DJ Glaze

TE Harrison Bryant

TE Zach Gentry

WR Tre Tucker, Tulu Griffin

QB Aidan O'Connell

RB Alexander Mattison

(Third String)

WR Jeff Forman, Tyreik McAllister

LT Jalen McKenzie

LG Corey Luciano

C Will Putnam

RG Clark Barrington

RT Dalton Wagner

TE John Samuel Shenker

TE Cole Fotheringham

WR DJ Turner, Terrell Bynum

QB Carter Bradley

RB Ameer Abdullah, Brittain Brown

(Fourth String)

WR Ramel Keyton, Jalen Guyton

RT Andrew Coker

WR Alex Bachman, Dax Milne

QB Nathan Peterman

RB Dylan Laube, Sincere McCormick

Defense

(First String)

DE Maxx Crosby

DT John Jenkins

DT Christian Wilkins

DE Malcolm Koonce

OLB Divine Deablo

MLB Robert Spillane

CB Nate Hobbs

CB Jakorian Bennett

CB Jack Jones

FS Tre'von Moehrig

SS Marcus Epps

(Second String)

DE Tyree Wilson

DT Byron Young

DT Adam Butler

DE Janarius Robinson

OLB Luke Masterson

MLB Tommy Eichenberg

CB M.J. Devonshire

CB Decamerion Richardson

CB Brandon Facyson

FS Isaiah Pola-Mao

SS Chris Smith II

(Third String)

DE Charles Snowden

DT Matthew Butler

DT Marquan McCall

DE Elerson Smith

OLB Kana'i Mauga

MLB Amari Burney

CB Woo Governor

CB Sam Webb

CB Cornell Armstrong

FS Jaydon Grant

SS Trey Taylor

(Fourth String)

DE David Agoha, Ron Stone Jr.

DT Noah Shannon

DT Nesta Jade Silvera

DE TJ Franklin

OLB Amari Gainer

MLB Jackson Mitchell

CB Rayshad Williams

CB Ja'Quan Sheppard

FS Phalen Sanford

Specialists

(First String)

P AJ Cole

K Daniel Carlson

H AJ Cole

LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

KR Ameer Abdullah

PR Tre Tucker

(Second String)

KR DJ Turner

PR Ameer Abdullah

(Third String)

KR Dylan Laube

