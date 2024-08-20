Raiders Reveal Third Unofficial Depth Chart
Preseason is already nearing its end, but for those Las Vegas Raiders on the border of making the team, this week holds tremendous significance.
On Monday, the Raiders released their third unoffical depth chart of training camp.
The following is the updated depth chart as of Aug. 19:
Offense
(First String)
WR Davante Adams
LT Kolton Miller
LG Cody Whitehair
C Andre James
RG Dylan Parham
RT Thayer Munford Jr.
TE Michael Mayer
TE Brock Bowers
WR Jakobi Meyers
RB Zamir White
(Second String)
WR Kristian Wilkerson
LT Andrus Peat
LG Jackson Powers-Johnson
C Ben Brown
RG Jordan Meredith
RT DJ Glaze
TE Harrison Bryant
TE Zach Gentry
WR Tre Tucker, Tulu Griffin
QB Aidan O'Connell
RB Alexander Mattison
(Third String)
WR Jeff Forman, Tyreik McAllister
LT Jalen McKenzie
LG Corey Luciano
C Will Putnam
RG Clark Barrington
RT Dalton Wagner
TE John Samuel Shenker
TE Cole Fotheringham
WR DJ Turner, Terrell Bynum
QB Carter Bradley
RB Ameer Abdullah, Brittain Brown
(Fourth String)
WR Ramel Keyton, Jalen Guyton
RT Andrew Coker
WR Alex Bachman, Dax Milne
QB Nathan Peterman
RB Dylan Laube, Sincere McCormick
Defense
(First String)
DE Maxx Crosby
DT John Jenkins
DT Christian Wilkins
DE Malcolm Koonce
OLB Divine Deablo
MLB Robert Spillane
CB Nate Hobbs
CB Jakorian Bennett
CB Jack Jones
FS Tre'von Moehrig
SS Marcus Epps
(Second String)
DE Tyree Wilson
DT Byron Young
DT Adam Butler
DE Janarius Robinson
OLB Luke Masterson
MLB Tommy Eichenberg
CB M.J. Devonshire
CB Decamerion Richardson
CB Brandon Facyson
FS Isaiah Pola-Mao
SS Chris Smith II
(Third String)
DE Charles Snowden
DT Matthew Butler
DT Marquan McCall
DE Elerson Smith
OLB Kana'i Mauga
MLB Amari Burney
CB Woo Governor
CB Sam Webb
CB Cornell Armstrong
FS Jaydon Grant
SS Trey Taylor
(Fourth String)
DE David Agoha, Ron Stone Jr.
DT Noah Shannon
DT Nesta Jade Silvera
DE TJ Franklin
OLB Amari Gainer
MLB Jackson Mitchell
CB Rayshad Williams
CB Ja'Quan Sheppard
FS Phalen Sanford
Specialists
(First String)
P AJ Cole
K Daniel Carlson
H AJ Cole
LS Jacob Bobenmoyer
KR Ameer Abdullah
PR Tre Tucker
(Second String)
KR DJ Turner
PR Ameer Abdullah
(Third String)
KR Dylan Laube
