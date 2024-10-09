Raiders Today

Raiders Reveal Unofficial Depth Chart for Week 6

The Las Vegas Raiders revealed their unofficial depth chart for their Week 6 meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Las Vegas Raiders have some decisions to make with their roster this week, primarily regarding who starts at quarterback in Week 6.

Quarterback Gardner Minshew II was pulled in Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos and replaced by Aidan O'Connell. It remains to be determined who comes out as QB1 on Sunday when Las Vegas hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Meanwhile, the Raiders have some injuries they are still dealing with, especially on defense. Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is out "indefinitely" and linebacker Luke Masterson was recently placed on Injured/Reserve. Both hits are quite significant and add to the turmoil this team has faced on the injury report so far this year.

And then, of course, there's the expected trade of wide receiver Davante Adams.

On Tuesday, the club released its unofficial depth chart for Week 6.

Here is the unofficial depth chart as of Tuesday:

Offense

(First String)

WR Davante Adams

LT Kolton Miller

LG Cody Whitehair

C Andre James

RG Dylan Parham

RT Thayer Munford Jr.

TE Michael Mayer

TE Brock Bowers

WR Jakobi Meyers

QB Gardner Minshew II

RB Zamir White

(Second String)

WR Tyreik McAllister

LT Andrus Peat

LG Jackson Powers-Johnson

RG Jordan Meredith

RT DJ Glaze

TE Harrison Bryant

TE John Samuel Shenker

WR Tre Tucker

QB Aidan O'Connell

RB Alexander Mattison

(Third String)

WR DJ Turner

RB Ameer Abdullah

(Fourth String)

RB Dylan Laube

Defense

DE Maxx Crosby

DT John Jenkins

DT Christian Wilkins

OLD Divine Deablo

MLB Robert Spillane

CB Nate Hobbs

CB Jakorian Bennett

CB Jack Jones

FS Tre'von Moehrig

SS Isaiah Pola-Mao

(Second String)

DE Tyree Wilson

DT Nesta Jade Silvera

DT Adam Butler

DE Charles Snowden

OLB Kana'i Mauga

MLB Tommy Eichenberg

CB Sam Webb

CB Decamerion Richardson

CB Darnay Holmes

FS Thomas Harper

SS Chris Smith II

(Third String)

DT Jonah Laulu

DE K'Lavon Chaisson

OLDB Amari Gainer

MLB Amari Burney

(Fourth String)

Specialists

(First String)

P AJ Cole

K Daniel Carlson

H AJ Cole

LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

KR Ameer Abdullah

PR Tre Tucker

(Second String)

KR Tyreik McAllister

(Third String)

KR Dylan Laube

PR Ameer Abdullah

(Fourth String)

KR DJ Turner

Published
