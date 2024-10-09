Raiders Reveal Unofficial Depth Chart for Week 6
The Las Vegas Raiders have some decisions to make with their roster this week, primarily regarding who starts at quarterback in Week 6.
Quarterback Gardner Minshew II was pulled in Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos and replaced by Aidan O'Connell. It remains to be determined who comes out as QB1 on Sunday when Las Vegas hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Meanwhile, the Raiders have some injuries they are still dealing with, especially on defense. Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is out "indefinitely" and linebacker Luke Masterson was recently placed on Injured/Reserve. Both hits are quite significant and add to the turmoil this team has faced on the injury report so far this year.
And then, of course, there's the expected trade of wide receiver Davante Adams.
On Tuesday, the club released its unofficial depth chart for Week 6.
Here is the unofficial depth chart as of Tuesday:
Offense
(First String)
WR Davante Adams
LT Kolton Miller
LG Cody Whitehair
C Andre James
RG Dylan Parham
RT Thayer Munford Jr.
TE Michael Mayer
TE Brock Bowers
WR Jakobi Meyers
QB Gardner Minshew II
RB Zamir White
(Second String)
WR Tyreik McAllister
LT Andrus Peat
LG Jackson Powers-Johnson
RG Jordan Meredith
RT DJ Glaze
TE Harrison Bryant
TE John Samuel Shenker
WR Tre Tucker
QB Aidan O'Connell
RB Alexander Mattison
(Third String)
WR DJ Turner
RB Ameer Abdullah
(Fourth String)
RB Dylan Laube
Defense
DE Maxx Crosby
DT John Jenkins
OLD Divine Deablo
MLB Robert Spillane
CB Nate Hobbs
CB Jakorian Bennett
CB Jack Jones
FS Tre'von Moehrig
SS Isaiah Pola-Mao
(Second String)
DE Tyree Wilson
DT Nesta Jade Silvera
DT Adam Butler
DE Charles Snowden
OLB Kana'i Mauga
MLB Tommy Eichenberg
CB Sam Webb
CB Decamerion Richardson
CB Darnay Holmes
FS Thomas Harper
SS Chris Smith II
(Third String)
DT Jonah Laulu
DE K'Lavon Chaisson
OLDB Amari Gainer
MLB Amari Burney
(Fourth String)
Specialists
(First String)
P AJ Cole
K Daniel Carlson
H AJ Cole
LS Jacob Bobenmoyer
KR Ameer Abdullah
PR Tre Tucker
(Second String)
KR Tyreik McAllister
KR Tyreik McAllister
(Third String)
KR Dylan Laube
PR Ameer Abdullah
(Fourth String)
KR DJ Turner
