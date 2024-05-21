Raiders' Robert Spillane Reveals Misconceptions About LB
To the average viewer, linebacker may not look like the hardest position to play in the NFL.
Many fans may have the idea that linebackers just "see ball, get ball."
But there is more to it than that.
Linebackers have to diagnose coverages and fit run schemes. They also have to know what their teammates are doing at all times. If a defensive lineman misses an assignment, the linebacker has to cover for their mistake.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane is well aware of the ins and outs of the position. He dispelled a common misconception about playing the position in the NFL when he sat down with defensive end Maxx Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Rush with Maxx Crosby."
“There is so much that goes into it,” Spillane said. “One of my favorite things to do with my family is to watch film and to break down film with them, and to show them step-by-step what goes into each and every play, and the intricacies and different details that require 11 moving parts that fit together as one. I guess you could say a common misconception some people might have is that you just line up there and play football. Like, not really understanding the different defensive calls that we have.”
Spillane explained his process on the field and the things he thinks about in between each play.
“So, I break it down into a 10-step process every single play that goes on in my head," he said. "It starts immediately at the end of the last play. That’s one reason I’m not a big celebrator is because I’m a primary communicator on defense, and I have to get everyone prepared for the next play. So, as soon as that play ends, I’m thinking to myself, ‘Okay, now, what is the down and distance? Where is the ball lined up from the field? What is the time in the game? Are we in the first quarter, are we late in the fourth quarter?’ Now, I need to know, who do they have on the field? Do they have 11, 12, 13, 21 personnel?’”
Spillane went on to describe how he also has to set up defensive packages after receiving the call from Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham in his headset.
“Within that call, I now have to tell -- essentially set -- the defensive linemen, depending on the play call, left or right, and then secondary communication with the coverage people around me and what type of coverage we’re in," Spillane said. "So, it’s a lot that goes in, and then, take a deep breath, because you’re about to play NFL football.”
Click here to watch the full podcast episode with Spillane and Crosby.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.