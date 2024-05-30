Raiders Rookie Brock Bowers Already Ranked a Top 10 Fantasy Football Tight End
There are already some very high expectations for Las Vegas Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers.
Bowers, the 13th overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, was the top tight end in college football in each of the last two seasons. Before he's even taken a snap at the next level, many anticipate him to be one of the best at his position in the NFL as well.
In a recent article from Nathan Jahnke of Pro Football Focus, Jahnke had Bowers ranked No. 10 on his list of Top 40 fantasy football tight ends going into the 2024 season.
Second-year Raiders tight end Michael Mayer isn't even close to Bowers on the list, as the former Notre Dame standout is ranked last at No. 40.
Bowers is the only rookie in the top 27, as fellow rookie tight ends Ben Sinnott and Ja'Tavion Sanders sit at No. 28 and No. 38, respectively.
Jahnke didn't even have Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce in the top spot. Instead, it was second-year Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta.
The entire top 10 is as follows:
1. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions
2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
3. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
4. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals
5. Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills
6. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
7. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars
8. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
9. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns
10. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders
Bowers earned the John Mackey Award as college football's best tight end in 2022 and 2023. The Raiders' selection of Bowers in this year's draft was a rather surprising move, as most had projected the club to take a quarterback, an offensive lineman or a defensive back in the first round. But with the best quarterbacks all off the board when the Raiders were up to select at pick No. 13, Bowers was simply the best prospect available.
It was an opportunity the Raiders could not pass up.
Bowers has a vital rookie campaign ahead of him, as all eyes will be on the young tight end to see if he can live up to the hype as the most highly-touted rookie tight end in recent memory.
