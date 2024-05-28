Raiders Rookie CB Decamerion Richardson Excited About His Opportunity
The Las Vegas Raiders entered the offseason light at the cornerback position after veteran cornerback Amik Robertson joined the Detroit Lions in free agency. Although the Raiders still have cornerbacks Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs, they lack dependable depth behind those two. Raiders General Manager Tom Telesco used the NFL Draft to address the team’s needs at the cornerback position.
The Raiders selected Decamerion Richardson in the fourth round of the draft. Richardson started at cornerback for Mississippi State for two years.
He said he didn’t have much contact with the Raiders during the draft process but is relieved it is over. Richardson is eager to get to work with his teammates.
“It's a big relief going from draft day to pro day, and now, finally, we out here putting it all together and getting to work," Richardson said. "So, it's a big relief. I didn't really have a lot of communication with them.
“We might have met on Zoom like two times. But then when I finally got the call, like y'all couldn’t see, I was over there shaking. I was about to start crying, but I ain't let it out. I couldn't let it out. I was really excited.”
Telesco and Coach Antonio Pierce have noted Richardson’s experience in the best conference in college football, his physical attributes, and the reasons they drafted him. The rookie cornerback feels his length, height, and speed allow him to match up well with most receivers.
“I feel like it helped me out a lot, especially going against taller receivers and even shorter receivers,” Richardson said. “It's harder for them to get around me with my length, and my speed helped me also.”
However, Richardson will now get practice repetitions against the best wide receiver in the league, Davante Adams. Richardson feels going up against Adams will help his development as a rookie in the National Football League. He looks forward to the daily challenge in practice.
“I think it’s going to have a big role in it because he’s the best receiver in the league,” Richardson said. “And going against them every day, I think that'll help out a lot.”
