Raiders' Rookie CB Richardson Pushing Through Growing Pains
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson is not just a rookie. He has received more playing time after receiving more playing time due to injuries. However, he is filling in primarily for second-year cornerback Jakorian Bennett.
Bennett was one of the best cornerbacks in the National Football League this season before going down with an injury. Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce noted that Bennett replacing one of the best cornerbacks in the league has made him a target over the last couple of weeks.
"I really think the last two weeks,” Pierce said. “I mean, if you've got a rookie out there, that's what you should do. And to his credit, he's fighting. We're not going to pull him. We're going to let him go through the growing pains with him. It's going to make him a better player in the future. And we talked about that probably at length in this room of the younger guys playing late in the season, and when that opportunity comes, making the most out of it.
“But I think just making him understand that they're going to catch the ball on you. I do the same thing with Jack Jones. But it's just how you compete, and as you stay in there, you stay mentally tough, and you understand that this is going to be the roughest part of your life, hopefully as a rookie and playing early on. So, he's doing a good job. Listen, he's got a good mindset. He's mentally tough. I don't worry about him at all."
The Raiders have struggled to get off to fast starts this season, primarily because the offense has taken a few drives to figure things out. Pierce credits the team with moving past the adversity they have faced this season.
"I'll be honest, these guys, the way they worked all year has been that way,” Pierce said. “Hate to keep saying it, our record is what it is, but man just watch us practice, watch the energy in the building, watch how guys come to work. I mean, nobody's really worried about the record, worried about what happened last week. Only thing we can control is what's in front of us. I know that's very cliche, but that's very true of our team."
