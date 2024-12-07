Raiders' HC Pierce Working on This Critical Area
The Las Vegas Raiders nearly pulled off the upset on the week when they almost beat the Kanas City Chiefs on Black Friday. However, injuries, penalties, and Patrick Mahomes all played a part in what eventually ended up as a Chiefs win.
While the Chiefs deserve credit for winning the game, Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce made some questionable calls. The calls have not cost the Raiders much, but they have been noticeable.
Pierce elaborated on the last play of the game against the Chiefs.
“Look, you try to gather as much information as possible, and you look at last week. There was a lot of stuff going on," Pierce said. "The clock is rolling, trying to stop the clock by spiking the ball and getting our team a chance to get their wind underneath them and then make their correct decisions. So, each and every week is different. I do think you do have to filter the noise. And at the end of the day, I'm going to be the one that's sitting here and talking in front of you about the decision I made. And that's always going to be my decision. I'll be the one that's going to be accountable for it.
Pierce made it clear that while he does receive help from others, he makes the final decisions on calls and other matters. He emphasized that the responsibility for the calls that are made falls on his shoulders.
“I will always take credit for that,” Pierce said. ”But between myself, Matt Sheldon, and Marvin Lewis, that's something we talk about between the second quarter and then late fourth quarter, and then obviously in this situation last week in that three-minute mark of what we want to do. I mean, I think last week, for example, with the time out, we were going to punt, like, listen, man, you trust your kicker. Daniel Carson has been really good for us since I've been here and just watching his career. And you go give him another shot. And if I get the opportunity again this week, I'll probably give him another shot as well.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.