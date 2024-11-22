Raiders' Rookie Has a Chance to Make up For Early Mistake
Outside of the quarterback position, no position on the Las Vegas Raiders’ roster has been more of a question mark this season than running back. This is at no fault of any of the running backs, as poor quarterback play and a lack of continuity along the offensive line are the main culprits.
Still, the Raiders could enter their upcoming matchup against the Denver Broncos without their top two running backs. This means running backs Ameer Abdullah and Dylan Laube will play more extended roles on Sunday.
Abdullah is a veteran who has lasted twice as long as the average running back. As he has shown for the last decade, few questions surround what he brings to the table.
On the other hand, Laube is a rookie who fumbled on the first carry of his career. It came in a close game against the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this season.
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce believes Laube is ready for another opportunity after injuries have opened a door for him to receive a second shot.
"I was about to say the key word right there is work ethic because he's a scout team running back there, giving us a good look,” Pierce said. “Obviously, we had some fumbles early on, talked about that with the ball security. And again, here's a great example, right? Well, here's your opportunity. Are you ready?
“And we've been talking about that. I keep talking about rookies, our younger players. You never know when your name will get called. Your number is going to get called. And if it's this week, be ready for it. But I will say this: he shows up every day. He's in building as early as most of our vets. He's prepared. He goes out to practice, practices hard. He gives us good looks, got a smile on his face, and he works."
Pierce noted that he leans on his experience as a player to help him connect with players on the team, as he has gone through many of the same thoughts and feelings as them.
“I always go back to when I was a rookie, and I always try to explain that to them,” Pierce said. “l went through ups and downs as well, right? So, you hopefully play long enough in this league where you can make up for those mistakes.
“And the one thing I always say, and I just said a minute ago, is, 'When that opportunity comes again, don't let it slip through your hands.’ He's a tough kid, right? He's from Long Island. I don't really worry about his mental toughness to him. We've got to go out there and do it in practice where he has that confidence in himself. I can believe in him all I want, but he has to believe in himself."
