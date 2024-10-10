Raiders' Rookies Rising to the Occasion
The Las Vegas Raiders (2-3) received impressive play from four rookies who all started in Week 5's loss to the Denver Broncos (3-2).
Tight end Brock Bowers, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and offensive linemen Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze all made starts and showed promise on Sunday.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce gave praise to all four first-years and was extremely impressed with the play of his two offensive linemen.
“I didn't think we'd have four in Week 5, but really, I give a lot of credit to the two O-linemen,” Pierce said on Wednesday. “I thought DJ Glaze, I know he had two penalties in the game, but he's been 'Steady Eddy,' consistent, I've been saying this now since training camp. Jackson Powers [Johnson], that's my little wild bull, my little 58, love him, the energy, the effort. He's got a little nastiness to him, you see him diving over piles, I gotta warn him again. But, his love and his excitement for the game is really pleasant to see.”
Last week was both Powers-Johnson and Glaze's second start of the season after debuting in starting roles two weeks ago against the Cleveland Browns. Both guys will continue to play considerable snaps as they continue to grow.
It is no surprise how talented tight end Brock Bowers is, and his play through five games this year has been nothing short of incredible. Similar to what was seen from Detroit Lions tight end Sam Laporta's rookie season last year, Bowers has the ability to be even better in his inaugural season.
“Brock Bowers is a superstar, we said that, and I don't think I'm putting a label on him,” Pierce said. “I think it's real, we see it, and all he does is show up and make plays.”
Bowers leads all rookies with 313 receiving yards on 28 catches with one touchdown this season. He has been everything the Raiders hoped when they drafted him 13th overall this year. If he continues on this current pace, he will be a top candidate for Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Former Ohio State Buckeye linebacker Tommy Eichenberg made his first start of the season on Sunday in the absence of fourth-year linebacker Divine Deablo. Eichenberg was a fifth-round pick in 2024 and is getting used to the pace of NFL game speed.
“Then Tommy [Eichenberg], I thought it was a really good experience for Tommy to go in there and start and play a full game and prep like a starter and understand like, you think you're ready until you got to play 50-60 snaps and there's a lot of things you can still work on like we all did as rookies myself included when I played," Pierce said. "But, I love the experience because if you get a healthy [Divine] Deablo back, that experience Tommy got on playing defense is going to make us a better special teams unit, so really pleased with those four gentlemen.”
The Raiders will come back home for Week 6 as they host the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) at Allegiant Stadium this Sunday. All four rookies likely will be heavily involved and seek to continue improving their craft and receive more opportunities.
