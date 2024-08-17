Raiders S Marcus Epps Continues to Lead by Example
As the Las Vegas Raiders progress toward Week 1, they do so with high expectations surrounding their defense. The Silver and Black return every starter from last season except for one.
The new addition, Christian Wilkins, is among the best defensive tackles in the National Football League. The addition of Wilkins and the fact that the Raiders defense has continued to grow under Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham has led to the unit receiving high praise from many around the league as the regular season draws near.
However, Wilkins' addition will also help the Raiders' defensive backfield, filled with talented players such as safety Marcus Epps. The veteran safety was quietly one of the most productive and dependable players on the defense last season and is a critical part of what is expected to be one of the best defenses in the NFL this upcoming season. The Raiders' improved pass rush and added experience will undoubtedly help Epps and the defensive backfield.
After the Raiders added multiple players to the defensive backfield in this year’s NFL Draft, Epps plans to continue being a leader on the Raiders’ defense by playing well himself and helping teach the younger players the Raiders have added. The Raiders hope Epps’ influence on the younger player will help get the most out of the young but talented unit.
“I think everybody is coming along really well," Epps said. "The guys that you mentioned they are doing a really good job for us. Young guys that are really stepping up and it’s really good to see because they have been putting the time in, taking coaching, working really hard. That is exactly what you want to see from those guys.
“Personally, I try to help everybody out as much as I can. There will be certain guys every year that gravitate towards you more than others. Then, there will be certain guys that you connect with, but as much as I can, I try to help out and always pass knowledge down. Those are the type of people that I’ve been around when I was a young guy. I always try to do what I can to help out the young guys and continue to pass along knowledge.
