Raiders Safety Harper Among Highest Graded UDFAs in 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders spent the 2024 season figuring out who was the next man up. All last season the Raiders dealt with multiple injuries on both sides of the ball. But it was on the defensive side that saw major key players go down. Every week the team was finding ways to mix and match players that could go out and make plays.
Former Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham did a great job finding the players that would give the team the best chance to win. He did that all last season and these young Raider players took advantage of every opportunity they had. The young core of the Silver and Black showed that they were ready to play in the National Football League.
One player that took full advantage of his opportunities especially at the end of the season in 2024 was safety Thomas Harper.
Harper was a rookie last season. He was not drafted, but he found his way into the NFL as an undrafted free agent. He spent four years at Oklahoma State University and played his last season at Notre Dame.
His play in the 2024 season for the Raiders got him on the top of one ranking.
Harper's PFF grade was the highest of an undrafted free agent in 2024. In 191 snaps played, PFF gave him a grade of 78.3.
Harper quickly became a core special teamer for the Raiders, playing 264 snaps across all their units while racking up eight tackles. He got significant playing time down the stretch at free safety and performed well. The Notre Dame product racked up five defensive stops, one sack and one interception. His 93.2 PFF grade against New Orleans in Week 17 was the fifth-highest single-game grade by a safety this season with a minimum of 25 snaps played. His special teams prowess will keep him on the Raiders’ roster, and he could compete for a starting safety role in the near future.
The Raiders' Thomas Harper leads the pack: Harper largely featured on special teams, but his 93.2 PFF overall grade in Week 17 at safety was indicative of his all-around potential.
Haper's best game came in the team's Week 17 win over the Saints. Harper can have a role next season on the defense if he stays on the team and can be a great depth piece in the secondary.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.