REPORT: Raiders with Top Grades in Week 17 Win Revealed
The Las Vegas Raiders picked up their second straight victory in Week 17 over the New Orleans Saints. The Raiders offense had their best offensive showing in the win. From start to finish the offense was putting drives together and played with total confidence.
The defense also had a great game. They continued to make plays and set up the offense in good positions to score points. The Raiders defense has been the team's strongest and best unit all year. Even with all the injuries they have continued to grow and make the most of every opportunity.
The team had great performances overall by both sides of the ball.
According to PFF, the Raiders top performer was rookie safety Thomas Harper (93.2). Harper had an interception to seal the Raiders victory. Offensive line Jackson Powers-Johnson followed with a grade of 90.1. Defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson had a grade of 85.1.
The top 5 finished off with running back Ameer Abdullah (83.8). Abdullah had the best rushing game of his career. He went over the century mark for the first time. Rookie tight end Brock Bowers rounded off the list with a grade of 75.7. Bowers set two more records in the win of the Saints.
The recent performances by the Raiders offense and defense go to show how much young talent is on the roster. Head coach Antonio Pierce and his coaching staff have done a great job of developing these young players and setting them up for success.
It does not hurt to have a veteran player on the roster either. Abdullah has been a great leader for the team. He has waited patiently for his opportunity to show he still has something left in the tank and was ready for it.
The Raiders will not be looking to rebuild this offseason but instead will look to reload. And in some positions, they do not need to look far because they have talent on the roster. They will have to make decisions on which players they are going to bring back next season.
They will look to close out the season on a high note. With a win in Week 18, the Raiders will head into the offseason with a three-game winning streak.
