Raiders' Scott Turner Sounds Off on QB O'Connell
The Las Vegas Raiders will have a lot of decisions to make once the final whistle blows on Sunday. The Raiders will host the Los Angeles Chargers in their season finale in Week 18. It has been another disappointing season for the Silver and Black but they will look to end the season on a three-game winning streak.
One of the biggest questions for the franchise moving into next season, is who will be the Raiders quarterback? The Raiders will factor in many things before making that decision. The team has different routes to take. They can select a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, sign one in free agency, or do both.
Current starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell is making his case to be the starter next season. He knows the team will likely be bringing in more arms. That does not faze him one bit and he will be ready to compete. O'Connell has played well over the last few weeks and has been a better quarterback under interim offensive coordinator Scott Turner.
"Yeah, I think just the comfort level with what we've been doing," said Turner. "Obviously, it's been half a year, but just the communication I've had with him - he didn't play when I took over initially, but just listening to me talk. And then we've had a relationship for two years, so he kind of knows how I think a little bit. Just the more that we've communicated, and him understanding what I'm thinking about and then also just he's a young player in the league too. So the more he plays, like he's a cerebral guy, the more he sees like he can anticipate if this happens, then this is my answer. I think it's all just kind of coming together. Every game is different and stuff like that, and the path to success isn't a straight line, so there's bumps in the road and there will continue to be, but I think he's doing a great job of handling all that, the ups and downs and everything that comes with playing quarterback."
Turner gave his thoughts on O'Connell being a starting quarterback.
"I think he does. There's so many circumstances that go into that, but I just think the progression, he plays fast ... I don't think you can cap him at a certain ceiling, because he's continued to show you that he's going to improve and keep getting better and work hard at it."
