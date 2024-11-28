Why Records Are Meaningless in Matchups Such as Raiders-Chiefs
The Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs will face off for the second time in about a month. The Chiefs will rightfully be favored in the matchup, as they are the better team on paper.
However, as last season's upset win over Kansas City on the road proved, records do not matter when facing divisional opponents.
Teams that are in the same division play each other twice every season. While things can change during the offseason, teams in the same division generally pay close attention to what each team does and their moves.
Given the frequency with which they play each other and that winning the division comes with a guaranteed home playoff game, most divisional opponents deeply care about playing well within the division.
Division opponent's familiarity with each other is a blessing and a curse. However, for the second and third-best teams in each respective division, playing against opponents they are familiar with is a benefit and gives them a chance to win games against superior opponents they would typically not have a chance in.
This means that records are meaningless in division battles, as teams spend all offseason trying to find ways to beat their division opponents at least one of the two times they face each other. Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce noted how playing games within the division changes a team's mindset and approach.
"I mean, really doesn't matter," Pierce said. "Records go out the window, just like they did last year when we played them on Christmas Day. So they understand that we understand that. They'll be excited, just like we will be excited for this game. Only two teams playing that day, right?
"It's a great opportunity for us to showcase what's improved about the Raiders, right? What's different, what's going to change, and obviously we got a chance to do that at two o'clock. The rivalry is what it is. I think if you look at the last couple of games, we’ve played them close. It's been back and forth, and it's been physical, and they're going to come after us. We know them, they know us, and there's a lot of trash-talking. And they don't like the color of Silver and Black, and we don't like red. So, it should be fun."
