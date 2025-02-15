Why Raiders Draft Target Could be Better in the NFL than College
After starting five different quarterbacks over the past two seasons, the Las Vegas Raiders will undoubtedly be in the market for a quarterback this offseason. Many of the Raiders' recent struggles have centered around the quarterback position. As bad as the Raiders have been over the last two seasons, better play from the quarterback position would likely have equaled multiple Raiders wins during that time frame.
Still, the Raiders have failed to adequately address the position, leading to the dismissal of multiple head coaches, offensive coordinators, and general managers. Las Vegas' inability to solidify the most critical position on the field has been a costly mistake for the Silver and Black.
However, many expect the Raiders to finally invest significant capital in the position, specifically through the draft. College football expert Joel Klatt believes that while Sanders had a productive college career, he could do even better on the pro level with better talent around him at critical positions.
“[Sanders'] ability to create outside of the pocket extends the play, and he’s excellent in those situations," Klatt said. "And if you give him some time in the pocket, which Colorado did not generally with their offensive line, but if he has time, and he can diagnose what’s going on, he is surgical from the pocket.
“I believe that he has a chance to be much better in the National Football League than he was even at Colorado. Because let’s face it, as Deion was trying to build the roster from a roster that won one game and made them immediately competitive, they got the skill position players right away, including Shedeur, but what they didn’t have is a great offensive line."
Sanders was sacked over 50 times during his final collegiate season. Klatt noted that once Colorado improved their offensive line, Sanders began to excel even more. While the Raiders' offensive line has struggled for most of the past two seasons, the unit started to take strides over the second half of this season and could get even better this offseason. The Raiders would be wise to add a quarterback this offseason, but they must also add to the offensive line.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.