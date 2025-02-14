Why Raiders Should Prepare for Potential Mass Exodus
The Las Vegas Raiders hired John Spytek as their general manager and Pete Carroll as their head coach after multiple losing seasons forced the Raiders to start anew. However, as much of a problem as personnel and coaching have been for the Raiders over the past couple of seasons, the roster's quality has arguably been just as significant of an issue.
Most of the blame for Las Vegas' struggles over the past two seasons has rightfully fallen on coaching and the team's lack of consistent play from the quarterback position. While both are legitimate concerns, the Raiders enter the offseason with a more pressing concern now that they have figured out their general manager and head coach.
The arrival of Spytek and Carroll all but guarantees the Raiders will give a quality effort to find a quarterback, meaning coaching and quarterback are no longer the team's primary concern. However, with 17 players set to become unrestricted free agents, the Raiders have a much more overarching concern than just the quarterback position.
Las Vegas does not only have nearly 20 unrestricted free agents, but many of them are also starters on their defense. Moreover, some of those free agents are arguably among the best in the league at their respective positions. This includes safety Tre'von Moehrig and middle linebacker Robert Spillane.
Moehrig and Spillane were statistically among the best at their respective positions this season and will look to be paid like that in contract negotiations this summer. This opens the door to other teams willing to spend more on both players than the Raiders are willing to pay. Although the Raiders should undoubtedly find a way to bring Moehrig and Spillane back, it is more than possible they could be elsewhere next season on a sizeable contract.
The Raiders have many other free agents to worry about next season, including linebacker Divine Deablo and defensive ends Malcolm Koonce and K'Lavon Chaisson. Spillane, Moehrig, Deablo, and Koonce make up nearly half of the Raiders' starting defense from this past season, and all of them could leave in free agency, not to mention the other free agents the Raiders have that could be on their way out the door. The new Raiders' front office must have a plan if they lose nearly half of their defense to free agency.
