Raiders Should Look for Veteran WR in Free Agency
The Las Vegas Raiders only had one receiver go for more than 1,000 yards last season. It was a career year for Jakobi Meyers, despite an underwhelming offense for Las Vegas overall. The Raiders have been making free agency moves but have been absent from making any moves toward improving their wide receiver room.
This was a stacked free-agent wide receiver class, but the longer the Raiders wait, the fewer options they have. Players like Darius Slayton and DeAndre Hopkins are now off the market, and they could've helped revamp their passing attack alongside Geno Smith and Brock Bowers.
Thankfully for them, there are still plenty of wide receivers for them to target, though most of them are veterans. It would be a good thing to inject some youth into their passing attack, but they could focus on that in later rounds of the draft.
The first free agent they should target is someone who is all too familiar with Smith and Pete Carroll; they should look to reunite Tyler Lockett with his quarterback and head coach. The Seattle Seahawks released him after spending ten years with the team.
This signing makes so much sense, as Lockett will be looking to go to a situation where he's comfortable and familiar with the coaching staff. Lockett will be 34 by the time the season starts, and he's coming off of his worst season in the league.
Last year, he had 600 yards and two touchdowns on 49 receptions. These are the lowest numbers in his career, and he doesn't project to get any better next season. This move makes sense if they give him a one-year contract, something with low risk and reward.
He won't stuff the stat sheet, but he already has chemistry with Smith, and he could be someone he looks to consistently on offense. Carroll could surely find a place for him in the Raiders' offense, and he could be a mentor for their young receivers like Ramel Keyton.
The Raiders need to find ways in free agency to improve their offense, but they could get a big boost on defense if they went through with this trade to acquire Trey Hendrickson. Hopefully, with their new free-agent signings, the Raiders' defense has a chance to shine next season.
