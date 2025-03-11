Pola-Mao Has Chance to Shine for Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have made moves – and have decided not to make moves – early in free agency.
Monday was the opening of the legal tampering period, and teams were able to agree in principle to deals with players. The Raiders brought in a few players and let others go.
The Raiders’ safety group would always be one of the more intriguing elements of their free agency story. With both starters set to hit the open market, the safety group carried a lot of intrigue.
On the first day of free agency, the Raiders let Tre’von Moehrig walk, and the former second-round pick signed a massive contract with the Carolina Panthers. The Raiders also signed a quality player in Jeremy Chinn away from the Washington Commanders.
There has been no movement on the Marcus Epps front.
Whatever the Raiders do with Epps, who at this point seems likely to be on another team next season, Isaiah Pola-Mao will maintain a starting role. He stepped in when Epps went out with a season-ending knee injury and played good football.
Pola-Mao appeared in all 17 games and started 14, posting 89 total tackles, two for loss, a quarterback hit, five passes defended, two forced fumbles, and a sack. According to Pro Football Focus, he went nine straight weeks without allowing a touchdown in coverage.
The Raiders found Pola-Mao as an undrafted free agent in 2022. Since then, he has done nothing but play positive football in a reserve role, doing the dirty work that the team asks of him.
Now, it’s his time to shine as a full-time starter. He has earned it and should be a leader on the back end.
Pola-Mao and Chinn’s skill sets are similar, but they should be able to play well next to each other. They are both hard workers who are unafraid to come into the box and hit a ball carrier.
The Raiders have had solid safety play for the last few years, which should continue with the emerging role of Pola-Mao and the addition of Chinn.
Pola-Mao’s hard work and commitment to the team have all led to this moment. Patrick Graham will now rely on him to be a pillar for the improved Silver and Black defense.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.