Raiders Show Confidence in Powers-Johnson with James Release
The Las Vegas Raiders plan to release center Andre James when the new league year begins next week, per NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.
James spent the last six seasons with the Silver and Black, four of those as the team’s starting center. He was an above-average center in those years but dealt with injuries last season that lost him the starting role.
James just earned a two-year extension ahead of free agency last year, but he will be on the open market once free agency begins. The league moves quickly in a year.
In James’ place last season, Jackson Powers-Johnson stepped in as the starter and played well. The Raiders were high on him during his rookie season, and now show full belief in Powers-Johnson to take over the starting role full-time.
Powers-Johnson had some growing pains at center, moving from playing left guard before James’ injury. While he played center in college, it can be a major adjustment moving to the next level.
According to Pro Football Focus, Powers-Johnson allowed seven total pressures and a sack in six starts at the center spot. He allowed 16 pressures and a sack at the left and right guard spots.
He played 956 snaps and appeared at all three interior offensive line positions, per PFF.
Powers-Johnson was an effective run-blocker and held his own as a pass-blocker. He showed enough good on tape for the Raiders to believe he is the long-term answer at center.
Outside of tight end Brock Bowers, Powers-Johnson may have been the best draft pick the Raiders made in their 2024 NFL Draft class. If not for a preseason injury, Powers-Johnson would have started day one.
Powers-Johnson was considered a potential first-round pick in last year’s draft class. The Raiders landed him in the middle of the second round, giving them a great player at incredible value.
The Raiders still have work to do at some of their other offensive line positions, but center appears to be set.
Powers-Johnson still has a way to go before becoming a star, but releasing a player who held down a starting spot for the last three seasons indicates their belief in what he can become.
We could see a major year two jump for Powers-Johnson.
