Bowers' Opportunity to Make More Raider History in 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders stuck gold with the 13th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by selecting tight end Brock Bowers. Not only did Bowers break out in his first league in the National Football League, but he also penciled his name into history with several achievements, and has an opportunity to add more in 2025.
In his rookie campaign, Bowers set four records:
- Passed Mike Ditka for the most receiving yards by a rookie tight end in NFL history
- Passed Puka Nacua for the most receptions by a rookie at any position in NFL history
- Passed Amari Cooper for the most receiving yards by a rookie at any position in Raiders history
- Passed Darren Waller for the most receptions by any player in a single season in Raiders history.
As Bowers and the rest of the Raiders prepare for the 2025 season, Bowers has the chance to pass former Raiders tight end Mychal Rivera for the 10th position for most receiving yards by a Raiders tight end in franchise history.
Bowers brought in 1,194 receiving yards in 17 games last season for the franchise. In Rivera's four year career with the Raiders, he managed to collect 1,413 receiving yards, earning him spot 10 on the rankings.
It would be easy to say that Bowers has the chance to pass several members on the list, but let's start with Rivera. All Bowers needs in 2025 is 220 yards to pass Rivera for the tenth spot in franchise history. Depending on how the career of Bowers pans out, he could find himself at top of the list one day.
Here is how the list looks like going into the 2025 season:
1. Todd Christensen (5,872 receiving yards, 1979-1988)
2. Darren Waller (3,469 receiving yards, 2018-2022)
3. Dave Casper (3,294 receiving yards, 1974-1984)
4. Raymond Chester (2,891 receiving yards, 1970-1981)
5. Zach Miller (2,712 receiving yards, 2007-2010)
6. Rickey Dudley (2,627 receiving yards, 1996-2000)
7. Billy Cannon (2,268 receiving yards, 1964-1969)
8. Ethan Horton (2,018 receiving yards, 1987-1993)
9. Jared Cook (1,584 receiving yards, 2017-2018)
10. Mychal Rivera (1,413 receiving yards, 2013-2016)
11. Brock Bowers (1,194 receiving yards, 2024-Present)
