Why Sanders is Still in Play for the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders traded for quarterback Geno Smith just weeks after adding his former head coach Pete Carroll as their new head coach. The move gives the Raiders a quarterback that Carroll is familiar and comfortable with while transitioning to Las Vegas.
Las Vegas has spent the past two seasons shuffling through quarterbacks while posting subpar seasons. Trading for Smith gives the Raiders flexibility in the upcoming NFL Draft and the upcoming free agency period, as they have enough in Smith to move forward.
The Raiders could still choose to use the No. 6 pick in the upcoming draft to select a young, talented quarterback that can sit and learn from Smith and quarterback Aidan O'Connell. Las Vegas could quickly solidify their group of quarterbacks in just one offseason.
The incoming quarterback that most believe the Raiders are interested in, is Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. However, Sanders' stock seems to have changed over the past few weeks.
Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports recently analyzed the Raiders' quarterback situation after trading for Smith. Robinson noted that Sanders is still an option, even with the addition of Smith. Sanders' draft stock seems to up in the air to those who are in the know.
Still, Robinson notes that Sanders is still in play for the Raiders despite Sanders' draft stock or their recent trade that added Smith to the roster. Las Vegas would not be the first team to add a veteran quarterback, then draft a quarterback with a top 10 pick in the same draft.
"For now, that’s what keeps Sanders in play in Las Vegas, adding to the growing mystery of his draft stock — which has been speculated anywhere from the No. 2 overall pick, to sliding out of the first round entirely," Robinson said.
"The Falcons made the unthinkable strategy more plausible when they signed Cousins to a massive contract, then drafted Penix eighth overall, and then blew up their Cousins deal by benching him late in the season. That leans into the AFC evaluator’s point about the Raiders and Sanders.
"Just because they traded for Geno Smith — and even if they give Smith a new contract — you can’t be certain the Raiders won’t take Sanders with the sixth overall pick and set their quarterback table the same way the Falcons did last season."
