Raiders Still Clearly Love Antonio Pierce
The Las Vegas Raiders came this close to beating the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday afternoon. It would have represented the second straight year that the Raiders topped the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, but costly mistakes upended the day for Las Vegas in a 20-19 loss.
Lost in all of the controversy about the blown call at the end of the game and all of the Raiders' missed field goals is the fact that this team is still clearly playing for Antonio Pierce.
Las Vegas has not quit on its coach. In fact, the way the Raiders fought against Kansas City is concrete evidence that they still love him.
Typically, when a coach has lost his team, you don't see these types of performances. Look no further than the New York Giants, who have looked absolutely lifeless under Brian Daboll throughout the second half of this season.
Meanwhile, Las Vegas—in spite of the fact that it has lost eight straight—is still kicking.
Say what you want about Pierce's coaching habits, but the fact of the matter is that he hasn't exactly been supplied with elite talent on either side of the football.
Really, the Raiders have two outstanding players: tight end Brock Bowers and defensive end Maxx Crosby. That's really it.
Yes, there are some solid players littered about the roster, but for the most part, Las Vegas has one of the least talented groups in the NFL. That is no fault of Pierce, who didn't construct the team.
And remember: this is Pierce's first full season as Raiders head coach. He deserves another chance, and the fact that his guys are still playing for him supports that reasoning.
Pierce needs a quarterback. He needs some legitimate offensive weapons outside of Bowers and Jakobi Meyers. He needs an offensive line. He needs a serious defense.
Right now, he has none of those things.
Las Vegas is slated to have expansive cap room heading into the offseason. It will also have the chance to draft a franchise quarterback.
The Raiders need the opportunity to accumulate those things with Pierce before we can truly determine whether or not Pierce should lose his job.
For now, his players' clear effort against the two-time defending champions should be enough to warrant another season for Pierce in 2025.
