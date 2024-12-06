Raiders Still Confident in Kicker Daniel Carlson Despite Misfires
The Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in heartbreaking fashion on Black Friday. The Silver and Black overcame numerous self-inflicted mistakes to give themselves a chance at the end of the game before a questionable fumble ended their comeback bid.
While the Chiefs played a solid game and performed overall, the Raiders undoubtedly made multiple mistakes that led to their demise. Mainly, the Raiders missed three makeable field goals in a game they would go on to lose by two points.
Multiple missed field goals in a loss by less than a field goal is a tough pill to swallow. However, Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson has been one of the most dependable kickers in the National Football League.
Since being drafted in 2018, Carlson has made upwards of 90 percent of his field goal attempts. This made his three misses against the Chiefs that much more shocking.
Still, Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce explained that he still has confidence in Carlson and that his poor outing has not impacted the trust Pierce and the team has in Carlson.
“I don't know the exact number, but I know there were over 10 or 15 straight field goals that he had made going into that one,” Pierce said. “And listen, we got another opportunity this week, and I'm going to go out there and throw him out there again. It's a lot of trust. Look, we do that every Friday, and guys yell at him.
Pierce noted that the team will eventually turn back to Carlson in upcoming games. The Raiders refuse to let one bad game overshadow what has been a productive career for Carlson.
“We do all this stuff to make it a competition and get underneath his skin, and he doesn't flinch," Pierce said. "And listen, we can win a game kicking five, six field goals, we'll do that with Daniel [Carlson]. That's the confidence that we have in him. He's made some big kicks here as a Raider, and that'll continue. So, one game is not going to define him or define us."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.