Raiders to Interview Front Office Star, AGM of Rival Chargers
As reported by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the Las Vegas Raiders have requested to interview Los Angeles Chargers assistant GM Chad Alexander.
"The first big hire of GM Joe Hortiz, Alexander is a rising member of the LA front office and was a participant in the NFL's Accelerator Program in Dallas," Rapoport wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Hortiz is considered to be one of the best minds in the game who built that reputation in Baltimore as the Ravens' director of player personnel. His eye for talent in the office as evident with Alexander, who has become an incredible asset as the AGM to the Chargers under Hortiz's tutelage.
Alexander was with the Ravens for 20 seasons before becoming the director of player personnel for the New York Jets. As reported by Chargers On SI's Chris Roling, "A participant in the NFL's Accelerator Program in Dallas, Alexander was always the No. 1 mention of Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz when he himself interviewed with teams for jobs elsewhere and needed to list staff he would hire."
Roling also set the stakes for how much damage it could cause the Chargers to not just lose Alexander, but lose him to an AFC West rival like the Raiders.
"Alexander has been a key part of the instant turnaround for the Chargers," Roling wrote. " ... Given his role in the Chargers’ turnaround, it’s no great shock Alexander continues to top potential general manager lists around the NFL. For Hortiz and Harbaugh, specifically, though, losing him to an AFC West rival would add a little sting to the seemingly inevitable departure."
At the helm of the Raiders' GM and coaching search is former seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback and minority owner, Tom Brady, who has caught the ire of the league and some in the media for his role in the process that he shares with a lucrative Fox Sports broadcasting gig.
Brady has a clear vision for what the Silver and Black could be, and owner Mark Davis has bought into the football savvy of the former New England Patriots quarterback. Marrying a GM with a prospective head coach is a key goal of this offseason. The Raiders consider Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to be the frontrunner for a coaching spot. What will come of Alexander?
