Raiders' Travel Issues Perfectly Sums Up the Season
The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly had mechanical issues with the plane the team was set to fly to New Orleans in Saturday morning. This significantly delayed the Raiders' travel plans to where the Raiders did not arrive in Louisiana until around midnight Sunday morning.
The Raiders and Saints were scheduled to play at noon Central Standard Time. By all accounts, the Raiders' game against the New Orleans Saints got off on the wrong foot before the Raiders even left Las Vegas.
The Raiders' season has been filled with injuries upon injuries, losing nearly half of their defense to injuries. This includes a season-ending injury to the defensive tackle they paid over $100 million this offseason.
The Raiders' two most significant free-agent signings have been busts this season. The Raiders made Gardner Minshew one of the highest-paid players on the offense this season while claiming their offseason quarterback competition was legitimate.
Only for Minshew to be a significant part of why the Raiders have had the worst turnover differential in the National Football League for nearly the entire season. While Raiders general manager Tom Telesco's heart was in the right place with both of those signings, they undoubtedly whiffed on both, based on this season's results and the money paid to both players.
The Raiders have had a season where nearly everything that could go wrong has gone wrong. In addition to neither of their big-money free agent signings producing much of anything this season, their star receiver quit on the team just two weeks into the season after months of privately and publicly denying that he did not want to be traded.
The Raiders have experienced one thing after another this season, and most of those experiences have been negative. They have spent nearly an entire season watching things go wrong or unexpectedly in a league based on consistency.
Saturday's plane issues may seem like no big deal and in the grand scheme of things, it may not have been. The plane issues do not take away from the problems the Raiders have had on the field this season or the problems they need to fix over the offseason.
However, few things can sum up how this season has gone for head coach Antonio Pierce and the Raiders like unexpected plane issues the day before flying halfway across the country to play a mid-day game in a different time zone after landing roughly 12 hours before kickoff.
