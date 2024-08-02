Raiders' Tre Tucker Working to Take the Next Step Ahead of Second Season
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker is an asset who is somewhat overlooked when you look at Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers, along with tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer.
But this season, Tucker could be critical for the Silver and Black, as the second-year wideout has tremendous potential. The third starting receiver spot could very well be his when Week 1 rolls around.
Following a rookie campaign in which he showed glimpses of his true potential, Tucker now has a year under his belt and has a solid understanding of what this this season could look like for him.
"[I am] more comfortable," Tucker recently said in training camp. "Kind of know what I'm doing, know what they expect of me and I know what I had to fix from last year, and obviously, it's a continuing process that I'm going to go through this whole camp. And obviously, hit it off in the season."
As far as how he's prepared this offseason, Tucker has taken action in several areas to better his game and ready himself for his second year in the league.
"I kind of changed my body a little bit," Tucker said. "I was a little down in weight last year, so put on a little more weight just to be able to handle the duties of playing outside receiver, and playing everywhere and doing a lot of different things. Just catching a ton of footballs. I can't tell you how many I've caught. Just continue to do that and just doing a little bit of studying the opponents that we're going to play this year, you have your iPad and that type of thing. So, just being prepared way ahead, knowing what they're going to do, it helps me get the best in my game."
Tucker played in 16 games for Las Vegas last season, making one start. He totaled 331 yards and four touchdowns on 19 receptions.
The Raiders selected Tucker in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He played three seasons at the University of Cincinnati, where he helped lead the Bearcats to College Football Playoff in 2021.
