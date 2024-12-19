Raiders' Tre'von Moehrig Having Eye-Opening Season
Las Vegas Raiders Tre’von Moehrig is having a career year in a contract season and a season in which the Raiders needed him the most. Injuries to the Raiders’ defense have placed even more of a workload on Moehrig, but he has responded just as an established veteran ready to take the next step in his career should.
With three games remaining in the season, Moehrig has the most total tackles, assisted tackles, tackles for a loss, and quarterback hits of his four-year career in the NFL. In a season where the Raiders have lost nearly half of its defensive starters at one point or another, Moehrig has started every game for the Raiders.
Moehrig has played nearly 99 percent of the team's defensive snaps, more than any other player on the Raiders' defense this season. He has undoubtedly been one of the most dependable players on the Raiders' defense weekly.
According to Pro Football Focus, Moehrig has had the third-highest PFF grade among safeties over the last two weeks. He also has the fifth-highest run defense and sixth-best coverage grade, and his two forced fumbles are tied for third among safeties during that time.
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce noted how well Moehrig has played lately and how critical he is to the defense. Moehrig's unique skillset has helped stabilize a defense rife with injuries.
“Well, first of all, a tremendous athlete; we all know that," Pierce said. "The physicality, with the athleticism, the skill set. I think the game has really slowed down for him in year four.
"Second-round pick, high expectations. Throughout the season, he has just been showing up each and every week for us. Each and every week. Sometimes, it's not the most glamorous stats, but it's all the little things that he is doing well.
"But, first and foremost, his physicality has really been a real bright spot for our defense, because when you can put a safety down in the box, and you can bring him onto the back, and you can get the pressure–just like we did when we got that sack against Baker Mayfield. We get two on one in the back, we expect that play to happen."
