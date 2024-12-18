Raiders DE Maxx Crosby Shares Update on Injury
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a forgettable season in every imaginable way. Since the start of the season, nearly everything that could go wrong has gone wrong for the Raiders.
Las Vegas' season has gradually gone from bad to worse, and as soon as it seems it cannot get any worse, it does. Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby was recently ruled out for the season.
Including Monday night's loss to the Falcons, Crosby has only missed seven games since the Raiders drafted him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He is undoubtedly the most dependable and consistent player on the Raiders' roster and one of the most reliable in the league.
The Raiders star defensive end recently had surgery on a foot issue that has bothered him for some time. With the Raiders season in complete freefall mode, it made sense for the Raiders to give Crosby extra time off to have surgery and begin his recovery process ahead of next season.
Crosby took to social media to give a quick update on how his surgery went.
"Everything happens for a reason,” Crosby said. “This bounce back will be iconic."
The Raiders were already a banged-up team, missing multiple starters to season-ending injuries. Losing Crosby was the fatal blow to a less-than-ideal situation.
Las Vegas' defense played well in its second game without Crosby this season. Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce spoke about how the team performed in Crosby's absence.
"Yeah, I thought they were relentless,” Pierce said. “I thought they played with good technique, good fundamentals, setting the edge. Really difficult tasks with that offense, offensive line, that running back, because he could hit you at every angle. But I thought, for the most part, guys were getting off blocks. And then I thought about the pass rush. We want to be disruptive, not just with sacks, but the pressures, being around the quarterback, making him uncomfortable. I thought you saw that last night as well."
The Raiders could not afford to lose Crosby, in addition to all of the injuries the team has sustained this season. There is no replacing a player such as Crosby, but the Raiders must make it through the next few weeks without him.
