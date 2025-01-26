Raiders Free Agency: S Tre'von Moehrig's Value is Undeniable
The Las Vegas Raiders have filled their two most significant voids this offseason with the hiring of a new general manager and head coach. The addition of John Spytek and Pete Carroll allow the Raiders to begin on the next steps of fixing the Raiders.
With those two critical positions filled, the Raiders' front office will now turn its attention to the roster and fixing it the best way possible. First, the Raiders will have to decide which of their players set to hit free agency are worth investing in long term.
The Raiders may have finished 4-13 this season, but they do have quality free agents worth keeping. Some of the Raiders' players set to hit free agency are talented players they drafted or signed and helped develop into dependable players, making their pending free agency much more critical for a Raiders team that cannot afford to lose any more talent.
The Raiders need help at many positions on the roster, this was one of the cons coaches had to consider when considering the Raiders' head coaching position. However, as flawed as the Raiders' roster is, it undoubtedly has talent on it, the new Raiders' front office must recognize this and proceed accordingly.
The Raiders have 17 unrestricted free agents on their roster entering the offseason. While the Raiders can afford to lose some of those players, others, such as safety Tre'von Moehrig are not easily replaceable.
According to Pro Football Focus, the veteran safety has been among the league's best at his position, and the site ranks him as one of the top free agents of the offseason.
"Moehrig has five interceptions and 18 passes defensed over the past two seasons, but he has also shown considerable growth when coming forward to make plays, with three sacks and five quarterback hits over the span," PFF said. "Since 2023, Moehrig is a top-15 safety in interceptions, forced incompletion rate, tackles for loss or no gain and defensive stops."
The Raiders will likely make a decent number of changes to the roster this offseason. However, they must not make the mistake over undervaluing or overlooking the quality talent they already have on their roster.
While Moehrig could receive an offer from another team that prices the Raiders out of the running for his services, the Raiders must do their best to resign him.
