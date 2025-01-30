REPORT: Why Raiders Must Prioritize Safety Tre'von Moehrig
The Las Vegas Raiders have been focused on change so far this offseason, and rightfully so. Things need to change in Las Vegas, after multiple losing seasons filled with injuries, subpar play and coaching.
Raiders owner Mark Davis has seemingly turned things over to minority owner Tom Brady and the greatest quarterback of all time has already begun sweeping changes for the Silver and Black.
Las Vegas recently hired former Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant general manager John Spyek as their new general manager. Spytek and Brady's relationship spans over two decades and Spytek has proven through multiple previous stops over those two decades, that he is ready for the elevated position of general manager.
Brady and Spytek are technically in new roles. It would be safe to assume there will be a learning curve of some sort for both of them.
However, one mistake no general manager can make, regardless of how long they have been on the job, is letting the wrong players walk out the door in free agency. This is especially the case for players that were drafted by the team and have grown into quality players during their first few years in the National Football League.
Such is the case for veteran safety Tre'von Moehrig, who is coming off the best season of his career, in a season where many things went wrong for the Raiders.
Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network recently ranked the top 100 free agents of the offseason, naming multiple Raiders players to the list. Rolfe ranked Moehrig as the 73rd-best free agent available this offseason.
“A staple as the deep safety in Las Vegas, Tre’von Moehrig started all 17 games for the third time in his four-year career," Rolfe said. "Moehrig had a career-high 10 passes defended and has picked off five passes the past two seasons after having one interception in his first two seasons combined.
"Moehrig doesn’t come with the greatest positional versatility, as 60% of his career snaps have been as a deep safety. Some of that is related to Patrick Graham’s system, as Graham has been the Raiders’ defensive coordinator in three of Moehrig’s four NFL seasons."
Moehrig has earned a respectable contract, either from the Raiders or elsewhere. However, much like with cornerback Nate Hobbs, the Raiders need to consider the void in the defense that would be created by Moehrig's potential departure.
