Raiders Use New Strategies to Get Rushing Game Going
Arguably the biggest concern this season for the Las Vegas Raiders has been the rushing execution. Ranking at the bottom of the National Football League in yards, the Raiders knew if they wanted to get this team where they believe they can be, the rushing game had to get on track.
Sunday’s win against the Cleveland Browns proved that they are heading in the right direction in that category. In the first three games combined, the Raiders had rushed for 153 yards. In Sunday’s game, they almost matched that number by accounting for 152 yards on the ground.
The main reason for the success behind those numbers is from the unique plays and formations Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy designed for this Browns defense. He got his playmakers the ball in space and gave Raiders carriers the chance to make something happen.
Brock Bowers, at tight end, got involved early with a jet sweep on the outside, while Tyreik McAllister got a few carries in space to use his elusive athleticism. Raider Nation knows that Zamir White and Alexander Mattison will get the majority of reps, but providing more weapons to the arsenal will only benefit this team for the rest of the season.
Reverse handoffs and jet sweep touchdowns were some new wrinkles in the offense that benefited the Raiders greatly. Those plays put points on the scoreboard as Tre Tucker ran into the end zone and so did DJ Turner later in the game.
As the game progressed, so too did the production from the offensive rushing attack. Mattison broke for a couple of long runs and White took the majority of the carries as he totaled 17 on the day.
However, one of the rushing attempts by him resulted in a fumble that was returned for a touchdown for the Browns. Even with that negative play, it was an improved performance from the previous games this season.
Coach Antonio Pierce was pleased to see the direction the rushing game took today.
“These guys ran hard, I thought we were the more physical team as the game went on,” Pierce said.
The players did indeed run hard, and it showed. White finished with 50 yards on 17 carries, Mattison with 60 yards on five carries and Mcallister with 11 yards on two carries. Bowers, Turner and Tucker all made impactful plays on their lone carrier of the day.
As the season progresses hope for Raider Nation is the running game will continue to produce.
