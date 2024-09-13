Raiders Veteran Impressed With Jakorian Bennett's Week 1 Outing
Overall, the Las Vegas Raiders’ defense played well in the team’s season-opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Multiple players on the defense had a productive game against the Bolts, including second-year cornerback Jakorian Bennett. As the youngest member of a talented defensive backfield, the young cornerback is a player the Raiders depend on having a successful season.
Bennett is one of the youngest players in the Raiders’ defensive backfield, but he plays next to multiple established veterans who compensate for his lack of experience. Bennett entered this season insisting he had improved and knowing that opposing offenses would challenge him often as one of the least experienced members in the Raiders secondary.
However, Bennett had a solid performance against the Chargers and showed glimpses of his development over the offseason. Veteran defensive lineman Christian Wilkins was impressed with what he saw from Bennett during their first regular season game together.
"Yeah, I thought JB [Jakorian Bennett] played a pretty solid game, and he did some stuff and gave us some energy,” Wilkins said. “And I thought he was very poised, especially for a second-year player, a young guy, that was encouraging to see. And yeah, I kind of expected that from him, really. He's had a good training camp. He's had a good offseason. So, I would say JB did some pretty solid things for us."
Bennett registered one of the defense’s two passes defended on the day. He was a vital part of the defense’s success defended the pass against the Chargers. The Raiders defense held Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert to only 144 passing yards, effectively taking away the Chargers’ passing attack.
At the start of this season, Bennett insisted he had improved over this offseason after an up-and-down rookie season. As the Raiders defense looks to prove it is one of the best in the league this season, they will undoubtedly need productive play from every player, especially in the defensive backfield.
The Raiders' defensive backfield has multiple dependable cornerbacks on the roster. Veteran cornerbacks Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs have provided the Raiders with solid play. However, if Bennett can have a productive second season, the Raiders may have one of the top passing defenses in the National Football League.
