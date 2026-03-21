Sensible OT Draft Prospects for Raiders to Consider

The Las Vegas Raiders need to add offensive line help through the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Raiders drafted two offensive linemen in last year's class, but Charles Grant and Caleb Rogers did not see much action last season, and they may both be better suited on the interior, rather than at tackle.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

General Manager John Spytek should find some help in this class, despite having those two second-year players on the roster. This offensive line draft class should allow the Raiders to find a quality tackle to be a depth piece.

Who are some names the Raiders should consider in the NFL Draft? Let's identify three players who may fit the mold.

Max Iheanachor, Arizona State

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Iheanachor has the measureables and athleticism to be a solid starting tackle in the NFL. He played at Arizona State for three seasons after previously playing at a community college. Iheanachor is 6-foot-6 and 321 pounds, giving him the appropriate frame to handle opposing NFL defensive linemen.

Iheanachor is expected to be a second-round pick, with some experts predicting him as high as the first round. If he's available when the Raiders make their second-round selection, they shouldn't hesitate to get him in the Silver and Black.

Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Northwestern offensive lineman Caleb Tiernan (OL50) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

He isn't getting a ton of attention as a draft prospect, but Tiernan is one of the most solid tackles in the class and will go higher than many expect. Tiernan has played both tackle spots, making him a prime candidate for the Raiders' swing tackle position, should they take him. He is also one of the best pass-blockers in this class, so the Raiders should consider taking him to protect future starting quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

He won't go in the first round, but Tiernan has the chance to be one of the better tackles in the class. The Raiders should seriously consider him if he's available.

Markel Bell, Miami (FL)

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Markel Bell (70) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He's more of a project, but Bell has incredible measureables for whatever team adds him and wants to mold him into a pro. Bell ran a 5.36 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine last month, which is incredibly impressive, considering he is 6-foot-9 and 346 pounds. He may struggle with skilled NFL defensive ends at first, but as he continues to learn, he should become a wall for an offensive line.

The Raiders should give Bell some consideration, as Rick Dennison could get his hands on him and mold him into a quality starter. Bell is a project the Raiders can afford to take on.