Raiders Veteran Says TE is in 'League of His Own'
The Las Vegas Raiders (2-5) recently drafted possibly the best tight end in the past decade. Rookie Brock Bowers has been the best at his position in the entire league through seven games and his teammates believe he is the generational talent that he is quickly proving to be.
So far this season, Bowers has 47 catches and 447 receiving yards which leads all tight ends in both categories. The former Georgia Bulldog is also the highest-graded offensive rookie by PFF, with a score 88.3.
Veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers spoke to reporters on Friday, giving high praise to the first-year tight end that has impressed the entire organization and is on the cusp of breaking rookie tight end records.
"He's consistent man," Meyers said. "He's polished, he's consistent, I hope he breaks every one honestly. He's that caliber player; hopefully we can keep him healthy, take care of him, keep feeding him the ball, and make a bunch of plays. I like Brock [Bowers] a lot, he's a really cool guy, really good player."
Bowers is on pace for 1,158 yards, which would break Mike Ditka's 1,076-yard rookie record set back in 1960. He is even more likely to break Sam LaPorta's reception record of 86, set last season, as Bowers already has over half of that total.
With the Raiders taking on the Kansas City Chiefs (6-0) in an AFC West rivalry this Sunday, two of the NFL's best tight ends will be battling it out with three-time Super Bowl champ, Travis Kelce on the opposite sideline.
Meyers was asked if he is reminded of any other great tight ends that the Raider may be facing this week, hinting towards Kelce. The veteran receiver's response displayed the confidence he has in the young pass catcher.
"No, he's in a league of his own, I think," Meyers said. "That's a different type of cat, man, [he] can line up as a receiver. I mean, those players are good players too but, Brock is Brock, I like Brock a lot."
The Raiders will heavily depend on Bowers throughout the rest of the season as he has become one of the top two targets along with Meyers. If he can continue to put up league-leading numbers, Bowers could go down as the best rookie tight end to step onto an NFL field.
