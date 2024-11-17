Raiders vs. Dolphins Live Game Thread
MIAMI, Flor. -- The Las Vegas Raiders are fresh off their bye week. The Raiders head to Miami on a five-game losing streak. The Raiders offense has new life as interim offensive coordinator Scott Turner took over playing calling duties.
Remember the rule of five. If the Las Vegas Raiders win that key statistical battle, the game is over. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Raiders have three sacks and give -up two, that means they are plus one. If they then get four turnovers and give up only one, that means they are plus three. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. Teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games on average.
The Raiders are looking to pull off the upset win. The Raiders cannot continue to beat themselves and turnover the ball on offense.
The Raiders have one of the worst rushing offenses in the NFL. It is going to be interesting to see if any scheme changes improve the run game. Count on Turner to make that adjustment.
The Raiders lead the all-time series against the Dolphins 21-20-1. These teams faced off last year. The Dolphins won that contest, in a battle 20-13. If Sunday's game comes close to last year's matchup, it is going to be another defensive battle.
The Raiders biggest concern is how will they stop the Dolphins' speedy, high-powered offense. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa does a good job of getting the ball into his player makers hands.
“I mean, sharp, getting the ball out, protecting himself, smart,” Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce said. “You can see he's a fighter man, ultimate respect for what he's been able to overcome this season. You can tell he's a leader."
“You can tell he wants to be there for his team, and his team responds really well when he's obviously in the game. But the quick delivery, the understanding of the offense, I mean, when it's flowing like it was last week on Monday Night Football, it's scary to watch."
A lot has gone wrong for the Raiders this season, but the team has not pointed fingers or gave up on the season.
Be sure to follow along with our live game thread throughout the contest.
