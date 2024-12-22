Raiders vs. Jaguars Live Game Thread
LAS VEGAS, Nev.-- The Las Vegas Raiders have lost 10 games in a row and will face one of the few teams in the National Football League that are arguably just as bad as they are. The Jacksonville Jaguars are 3-11 and are in a firece competition with the Raiders for one of the top picks in the upcoming NFL Draft.
The results of the matchup between both teams will have a significant impact on the draft positioning of both teams, which in turn can impact numerous other teams potentially looking to trade up in the draft.
The Raiders and Jaguars are two of the most banged-up teams in the league. Both teams will showcase a backup quarterback, after their starting quarterbacks suffered season-ending injuries earlier in the season.
The Jaguars' offense features a rising star in wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., and the Raiders have a potentially generational tight end on their hands in Brock Bowers. The two talented receiving threats are arguably the focal points of the Sunday's matchup.
Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham noted some of what went into the Raiders' week of prepartion.
“Everything in the building is connected," Graham said. "And I think, from top down, Tom [Telesco], AP [Antonio Pierce], hopefully myself but probably not - sometimes I could be a little in an ornery mood sometimes when they come down to give me some information. But everything's connected in terms of what they saw from the advanced scouting, taking the information, especially when you got an unfamiliar opponent, getting that information, whether it's that or the analytics.
"Kade [Rannings] does a good job for us in terms of the analytics and then studying the players, thankfully gone against Mac [Jones] a few times. So the players, similar. We played against [Doug] Pederson's system before, so there's some crossover there. But everything's connected, so we rely on everybody. So to go out there on Sunday and try to win a game in this league is hard obviously, and we've had our struggles this year, but it's all hands on deck. So that means whether it's in the building, on the field, that's what we're trying to accomplish here, and everything's connected."
Be sure to follow along with our live game thread throughout the contest.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE