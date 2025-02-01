Raiders Warned to Make Right Decision With Critical Free Agent Spillane
The Las Vegas Raiders have a whole lot of needs to address heading into the offseason, but they also have some of their own free agents to attend to.
While everyone is focused on the quarterback position for the Raiders (and understandably so), the fact remains that Las Vegas has plenty of holes in other areas.
And more holes may open up if the Raiders don't handle their business properly.
Luckily, Las Vegas is slated to have a wealth of cap space going into free agency, so it should be able to sign some pretty top names.
But before the Raiders pursue the big fish on the market, Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus thinks they need to ensure they retain linebacker Robert Spillane, as he named him as the one player Las Vegas cannot afford to lose in free agency.
"The 29-year-old Spillane has found a home as a leader of the Raiders’ defense," Wasserman wrote. "His 87.3 PFF run-defense grade placed him sixth among qualified linebackers this season. He brings a toughness to the team’s defensive front that will continue to prove valuable as Las Vegas adds productive coverage players behind him."
Spillane is coming off of an incredible 2024 campaign in which he racked up 158 tackles, a couple of sacks, a pair of interceptions and seven passes defended.
The 29-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Western Michigan, went undrafted but landed with the Tennessee Titans in 2018. He then spent four years with the Pittsburgh Steelers before finally joining the Raiders in 2023.
Spillane rattled off 148 tackles, 3.5 sacks, three picks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery during his debut season in Las Vegas, demonstrating his value right off the bat.
The Oak Park, Il. native is certainly not a household name, but he is a big reason why the Raiders had a rather respectable run defense this past year.
Given that he is an inside linebacker, Spillane probably won't be that expensive on the free-agent market, and if he enjoyed his time in Las Vegas, the Raiders may be able to re-sign him on an affordable short-term deal.
If not, then Las Vegas may end up having a difficult time finding a replacement for him.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE