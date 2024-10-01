Raiders Wide Receivers Step Up Against Browns
For the Las Vegas Raiders, it was crucial to prove that Week 3's performance was not the organization's standard. They had to not only improve but also self-promote what they believe is a talented football team when they welcomed in the Cleveland Browns.
In the National Football League, it is a difficult challenge to win week in and week out. Especially when the leading player in a position group is out for the game. That was the case for a few groups on Sunday, but the absence of Davante Adams did not deteriorate the Raiders wide receivers' mentality; in fact, it boosted it.
Heading into Week 4, Adams led the wide receiver group with 18 receptions for 209 yards. Raider Nation realized that this was a great time for some guys to fill his shoes and make plays without him, On Sunday, the group did exactly that.
They did an effective job for the limited number of yards provided, with only 130 yards throughout the air on the day.
Jakobi Meyers proved that he could arguably be many NFL team's top option if he was not, in fact, behind one of the league's best in Adams. With five receptions, Meyers led the way in receiving yards with 49. To start the second half, Meyers caught a pass for a big gain to midfield, showing Raider Nation that coaches noticed at halftime that Meyers was making plays, and they made a point to find ways to get him involved early.
Tre Tucker continued to blossom for this Raiders team, hauling in five receptions for 41 yards, including some third-down plays to keep drives alive. His athleticism and field vision also paid dividends as he got into the end zone through a reverse-running play for the offense.
DJ Turner also scored from his wide receiver position to put points up for the receivers and overall offensive unit.
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II threw the ball effectively, enough to get the win by using his check-downs and quick options to his tight ends, but the wide receivers did their part by finishing plays by blocking downfield that helped open up some big plays on short passes and even long runs for Raiders ball carriers.
The Raiders have caught the third most passes in the league with 96, trailing the Dallas Cowboys by one and the Houston Texans by six. Although this stat goes back to a slow start to the rushing game this season, Raider Nation needs to take notice that this wide receiver group, along with weapons at tight end and running back, is trusted and relied upon to make plays when the ball is in the air.
