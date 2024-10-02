Raiders Will Face Improved Broncos Defense
The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled offensively through the first four games of the season.
Despite not producing offensively the way they would like, the Raiders are 2-2 and have a chance to win their third game of the season this Sunday against the Denver Broncos.
This match-up with the Broncos comes at the right time, as Las Vegas has not lost to Denver since 2020. It has been a one-sided rivalry that the Raiders have owned for years.
But things could be different this time around.
The Broncos are playing defense at a high level, thanks to the leadership of Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph. Joseph was previously the Broncos’ head coach but was fired in 2018.
Joseph then went on to be the defensive coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals. He re-joined the Broncos when Sean Payton took over as head coach.
The Broncos allowed 70 points to the Miami Dolphins in a game last season, but they have locked in and performed well since then, thanks to some of the adjustments Joseph has made.
Joseph deploys a base 3-4 defense, as many defensive coaches do in today’s NFL. The Broncos are aggressive defensively, constantly sending blitzes. They blitz on 44.1 percent of drop-backs, the highest percentage in the NFL.
Gardner Minshew has struggled against the blitz this season, so Coach Antonio Pierce and Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy must prepare for Joseph to send players after the quarterback.
The Raiders’ offense, which has struggled to move the ball at times this season, must find improvement in this game, or their winning streak against the Broncos could be in jeopardy.
It is unknown whether or not wide receiver Davante Adams will play in this game after reports of a trade request. If he doesn’t, the match-up between him and Patrick Surtain II, arguably the best cornerback in the NFL, will be sorely missed.
Top linebacker Alex Singleton suffered a torn ACL last week. He will miss the rest of the season. Expect to see more Cody Barton and Justin Strnad in his place.
The Raiders have owned the Broncos in the last few years, but that could change because of the Broncos’ improved defensive play.
Pierce and the Silver and Black will have to watch for Joseph’s aggressive defense and try to avoid throwing to Surtain’s side to have a chance to win the game.
