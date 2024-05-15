Raiders Will Travel Massive Distances in 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders already know who they will play in the 2024 season, but they will find out when they play them later this evening.
The NFL announces teams’ home and away opponents well before it releases the full schedule. It uses a formula to determine who will play whom.
The Raiders will eagerly wait to find out when they play their opponents. They will face a string of tough opponents on the road, and they will rack up air miles traveling those distances.
Calculating the distances provided by sportmapworld.com, the Raiders will travel a total of 11,687 miles in all their road games.
The Raiders will play their typical AFC West opponents at home and on the road, as they do every year. Then, they will travel to take on the Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Cincinnati Bengals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Los Angeles Rams.
The longest distance the Raiders will travel will be when they take on the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium for the second consecutive season. They will travel 2,173 air miles. The Raiders fared well against the high-powered Dolphins offense last season, ultimately falling 20-13.
The shortest distance the Raiders will travel will be when they take on the Rams and the Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Each trip will take them just 232 miles. The Raiders split the series with the Chargers last season and last played the Rams in 2022 when they fell in a Thursday Night Football thriller.
Raiders fans will have their eye on the team’s trip to the Superdome as they take on the Saints and former quarterback Derek Carr. This is the first time Carr will face his former team since leaving in 2023. That trip will be 1,512 miles through the air.
The Raiders will travel over 1,000 miles for games six times in 2024. They will take on the aforementioned Saints and Dolphins, along with trips to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs (1,151 miles), Bengals (1,686 miles), Buccaneers (1,986 miles) and Ravens (2,106 miles).
All these road games can get tiring, so the Raiders will have to keep their wits about them when they go on the road this season. They will certainly be well-traveled when the calendar turns to 2025.
