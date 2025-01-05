Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers Nears Significant Accomplishment
The Las Vegas Raiders' season has been far from memorable, as there have been many unexpected twists and turns for the Raiders this season. After watching many of their best players go down injury early in the season, the Raiders watched the losses pile up every week.
There have been few things worth cheering about during this Raiders' season, as their 10-game losing streak removed room for positivity. After entering the season expected to at least compete for a better spot in the division, but neither have been the case this season.
Raiders fans and players in the locker room hoped for a better season than the 4-12 season the Raiders have had. Still, there is reason to watch Sunday's matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, even with the Raiders being eliminated from the postseason.
Raiders veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is just over yards from finishing a season with 1,000 yards receiving. Although Meyers has come close to the 1,000-yard mark before, securing just under 100 yards on Sunday would be the first.
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell shared his thoughts on getting Meyers potentially win 1,000 and his part in making sure it happens on Sunday, as it will be the last opportunity to do so this season
“Yeah. I mean, I definitely think so," O'Connell said. "I think really, any person like Jakobi [Meyers] on our team that's been working hard all year. And obviously, Jakobi, I think more than anything wants to win. But I think he deserves the recognition that he's getting and he's played unbelievable football this year. And really anything that comes for Jakobi, I think he deserves and I think it would be awesome to get him to that landmark. But again, I think if you'd ask Jakobi, he cares about winning, and he's fiercely competitive. So really anything to get better and help a team, I think he's good for.”
The Raiders must make the most out of their last chance to succeed at home in front of their home fans. While it is not the postseason, the Raiders still have pride in themselves and each.
