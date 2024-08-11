Raiders WR Tre Tucker Put Drops Behind Him, Shined in Preseason Opener
Going into the offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders knew who their top offensive weapons in the passing game were.
Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers were no doubt wide receiver 1 and 2, respectively, on the depth chart. The Raiders have options on who was going to be WR3. They like what they have seen from second-year wide receiver Tre Tucker in minicamp and OTAs and put him in that WR3 role in their first preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.
Tucker adds speeds and a downfield threat to this Raiders offense. The only question Las Vegas had after Tucker's rookie season, which was a respectable campaign, was the dropped balls. Tucker showed in minicamp and OTAs before the pads came on that the drops seem to not be a problem anymore.
Fast forward to training in Costa Mesa once the pads came on, and that was a different story. Tucker started dropping the ball once again. It is concerning for the Raiders because if they want to take deep shots downfield, they need to be sure Tucker is that guy that will come down with the football.
So, going into the Raiders' first preseason game on Saturday, that is one thing we had to keep an eye on.
Tucker was solid on Saturday. He did not look nervous or concerned about the dropped balls from training camp. He moved forward and did what the Raiders expect from him this season.
Tucker had two receptions for 73 yards in Saturday's Preseason opener.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. talked about Tucker's outing on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Tre Tucker had a very good day," Carpenter said. "I have made it abundantly clear since he got here, I think Tre Tucker is a difference-making wide receiver. I think he has a potential to be -- down the road -- an elite wide receiver with his speed. I told you all offseason, we are not seeing any drops. He was doing great. But then we got to camp and we started to see some drops. ... He was sensational today. He was not good, he was sensational. His blocks down the field were excellent. His hands were excellent. I am rooting for Tre Tucker."
