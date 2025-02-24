Rams QB Stafford Could Save the Raiders from Themselves
The Las Vegas Raiders need a quarterback and have multiple ways of securing one. However, they must decide whether to take a risk and draft an unproven quarterback with untapped potential and likely many years of professional football in front of them or add a veteran quarterback via free agency or trade.
Las Vegas owns the No. 6 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft and about $100 million in cap space for free agency.
Las Vegas undoubtedly has the assets to find a quality quarterback, but their many options make things more challenging in some ways.
Still, the Raiders have a decision to make this offseason regarding their quarterback position. While it has been widely assumed they will use the NFL Draft to find their quarterback, they have enough needs on their roster to select one of many positions and still have a successful draft class.
Eric D. Williams of FOX Sports recently released a list of teams that could be in the running for Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, should he become available for a trade this offseason.
After the Rams gave Stafford and his agent permission to speak to other teams, few teams in the league are as good of a fit for Stafford as the Raiders, especially if they continue to add to their offensive line and skill positions this offseason.
"With Pete Carroll and minority owner Tom Brady looking to quickly turn things around in Las Vegas, Stafford would be a key, foundational piece in that effort. The Raiders have been unsettled at the most important position in sports since moving on from Derek Carr more than two years ago. That has ultimately cost the past two Raiders head coaches and GMs their jobs," Williams said.
The Raiders are all but sure to add a quarterback this offseason but still must choose carefully. WIlliams noted that a proven quarterback of Stafford's caliber would do wonders for the Silver and Black. "By securing Stafford, Carroll would have a bridge quarterback who could help the Raiders win now in an ultra-competitive AFC West while allowing them to draft and nurture a developmental prospect behind the experienced signal-caller. Las Vegas owns the Nos. 6 and 37 picks in the draft," Williams said.
After struggling in the draft for most of the past decade and failing to find a competent quarterback in free agency over the past two offseasons, how the Raiders choose to address their need at quarterback is a decision they cannot afford to get wrong.
Finding a way to trade for Stafford could take a lot of the guesswork out of their hands in addressing their quarterback need while allowing them to fill other needs on the roster.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.