Raiders to Address Multiple Positions in the NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders face an offseason of change, which is by design after two seasons of falling short. The Silver and Black have spent most of the past two seasons struggling on the field as they have yet to find a quarterback that plays well consistently.
However, Las Vegas has multipl opportunities this offseason to upgrade at the quarterback position via the NFL Draft and free agency.
Las Vegas has more than a few holes on its roster but no position has as glaring of a need of an upgrade as the Raiders' quarterback position.
While quarterback Aidan O'Connell has played well in unfavorable conditions, Las Vegas still needs an infusion of talent at the position this offseason. The Raiders need help at cornerback, along their offensive line and at multiple positions along their defense, but without a competent signal caller, all of those other needs become secondary.
Joe DeLeone of Pro Football Network believes the Raiders will address two of their most pressing needs in the first two rounds of the draft for the second consecutive seasons.
After putting together one of the best draft classes in the last decade for the organization, the Raiders aim to have another success draft haul and offseason. DeLeone noted the fact that Las Vegas needs a quarterback, but also needs a quality quarterback to compliment their new offensive coordinator, Chip Kelly.
"The Raiders can’t continue to shuffle quarterbacks, they need steadiness with a high-floor prospect like Sheduer Sanders. The Colorado signal-caller is a cerebral decision-maker with pinpoint accuracy who will hit the ground running with offensive coordinator Chip Kelly,"
DeLeone said.
Las Vegas has been thin at the wide receiver position since the departure of wide receiver Davante Adams. Although veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers registered over 1,000 yards this season, the Raiders still need help at the position. After securing their quarterback, DeLeone believes the Raiders will help their new quarterback out by selecting a quality wide receiver.
"After finding the quarterback of their future, it’s time to find him targets outside of Brock Bowers. Matthew Golden is the most well-rounded receiver prospect in the class, displaying consistent hands, efficient route running, and impact after the catch," DeLeone said.
