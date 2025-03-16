Ranking the Las Vegas Raiders' Offensive Line
Few things went right for the Las Vegas Raiders during their 4-13 campaign this past season. The Raiders struggled in many areas, but the offensive line's early struggles negatively impacted everything the Raiders' offense tried to do last season.
Still, while the unit was sometimes inconsistent, it eventually figured things out and played better down the stretch. Although the Raiders have more pressing roster needs this offseason, they seem to have to address the offensive line at some point this summer.
Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network recently graded each team's offensive line based on their performance this past season. While the Raiders' offensive line played decently well over the second half of the season, the unit could improve in many areas overall.
While the Raiders need a new quarterback, running back, and additional wide receivers, they all would have likely performed better last season with better offensive line play.
Rolfe ranked the Raiders' offensive line as the 23rd-best in the National Football League. While 23rd may seem like a low ranking, it may be a positive one, considering how poorly the unit played at times last season.
"The Raiders particularly struggled against the blitz, with a 46.6% pressure rate (28th). Yet, they were a more solid group when just having to handle four or fewer pass rushers (31.6%, 13th)," Rolfe said.
"The run game was poor, ranking 22nd in RBWR and 21st in RBYBC/rush (0.85). The running backs the offensive line had to work with didn’t help, either. Largely, though, the unit struggled to open up holes for the ground game to take advantage of."
Rolfe noted that the Raiders' offensive line gradually improved as the season went on, and they found a rotation that played well together. Las Vegas' offensive line was one of the best lines over the last few weeks of the season, albeit against primarily subpar competition.
"The Raiders looked a little better over the final month of the season, ranking eighth in the last four weeks. It will be interesting to see whether they look to improve this group in the offseason or if they believe another year with the same front five will continue the upward trend we saw starting in December," Rolfe said.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE