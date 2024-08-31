Recent Information on Raiders Owner Mark Davis' Health
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis has set his club up for financial success for years to come.
While the team has yet to reach the standard it did under his father, Al Davis, during Mark Davis' reign, the current owner has done everything in his power to get back to that point, while also giving Raider Nation the treatment it deserves.
Whether it be moving the team to the sports mecca of the world, Las Vegas, having it housed in the beautiful, state-of-the-art, $1.9-billion venue that is Allegiant Stadium, giving fans the ultimate game day experience via tailgates, seating and hospitality, Mark Davis has put the Raiders and its fanbase in as best a position as any owner could.
Alan Snel of LVSportsBiz.com reported on Friday that Mark Davis had his "right arm in a sling" while sitting courtside of his Las Vegas Aces' game against the Atlanta Dream. Per Snel, the Raiders owner said "he had rotator cuff surgery."
Snel was covering Friday's game, one that was crucial for Mark Davis' Aces, the reigning back-to-back WNBA champions, who were looking to clinch a playoff berth. They did so, defeating Atlanta, 83-72.
Mark Davis agreed to buy the Aces in 2021. The team's practice facility is adjacent to Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson, Nevada. The team moved into the facility in April 2023.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. will be releasing an in-depth story on Mark Davis this coming week, titled "Mark Davis Behind the Mask." You won't want to miss it.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.